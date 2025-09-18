Evercore ISI Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Stock Price

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial raised Alaska Air Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:ALK opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.50.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.33%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Alaska Air Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.250- EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 5,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,695.10. The trade was a 10.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 5,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $341,533.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,956.75. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,306 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,046.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 96,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 92,416 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 973,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,064,000 after acquiring an additional 176,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 187,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 21,326 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

