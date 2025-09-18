Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Rating Increased to Strong Sell at Wolfe Research

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Everest Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Everest Group from $394.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $362.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $372.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Everest Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.80.

Everest Group Stock Up 1.0%

EG opened at $333.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.51. Everest Group has a one year low of $320.00 and a one year high of $407.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by $2.22. Everest Group had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 4.56%.The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Everest Group will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Everest Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 1,863.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after buying an additional 23,924 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 148.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 42,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

