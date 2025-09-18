Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EXEL. Wall Street Zen cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelixis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.42.

Exelixis Price Performance

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. Exelixis has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $49.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average is $39.66.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.36 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 47,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

