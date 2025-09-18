FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS Stake Raised by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDS. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total transaction of $1,320,315.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,650.79. This trade represents a 39.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 44 shares in the company, valued at $19,474.40. The trade was a 98.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,031 shares of company stock worth $5,825,481 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $405.00 to $355.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $424.44.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $335.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $390.50 and its 200-day moving average is $422.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.80 and a twelve month high of $499.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $585.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.70 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 23.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.800-17.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

