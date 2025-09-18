Fast Track Group (NASDAQ:FTRK) Stock Price Down 10.5% – Should You Sell?

Fast Track Group (NASDAQ:FTRK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 319,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 263,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fast Track Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55.

Fast Track Events Pte. Ltd. was incorporated as an exempt private company limited by shares in Singapore on March 8, 2012 as an operating company of our businesses. We are a regional entertainment-focused event management and marketing company that provides a full range of services including experiential marketing, artiste endorsement and management, movie premiere organizations, grand openings and concerts.

