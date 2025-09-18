Fast Track Group (NASDAQ:FTRK) Stock Price Down 10.5% – Should You Sell?

Fast Track Group (NASDAQ:FTRK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 319,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 263,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fast Track Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st.
Fast Track Events Pte. Ltd. was incorporated as an exempt private company limited by shares in Singapore on March 8, 2012 as an operating company of our businesses. We are a regional entertainment-focused event management and marketing company that provides a full range of services including experiential marketing, artiste endorsement and management, movie premiere organizations, grand openings and concerts.
