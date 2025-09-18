Fastenal Company $FAST Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,091 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,615,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,871 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 8,541.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,628 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,280,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,507 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $119,136,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 266.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,824,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Wolfe Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stephens upped their price target on Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price objective on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.3%

FAST opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.97. Fastenal Company has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $50.63.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.62%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,341,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,834. This trade represents a 80.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $333,000.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,747.98. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,364. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

