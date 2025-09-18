Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) Receives $531.67 Average PT from Analysts

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $531.6667.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ferrari from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RACE

Ferrari Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of RACE opened at $469.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $391.54 and a 12-month high of $519.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 22.95%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.751- EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ferrari

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 288.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 381.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

About Ferrari

(Get Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.