Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires 1,659 Shares of Alcoa $AA

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 134.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 58.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AA. Wall Street Zen cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alcoa from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alcoa from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Alcoa from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Alcoa to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

NYSE:AA opened at $32.88 on Thursday. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Alcoa had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 7.86%.The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.44%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

