Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires 991 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 19,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $91.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $62.41 and a 1 year high of $99.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $2,359,239.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,776,592.09. The trade was a 29.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,213 shares of company stock worth $26,232,180. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. William Blair lowered Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.