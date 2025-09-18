Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires New Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 52,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Exelon by 463.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,502,000 after acquiring an additional 316,857 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Exelon by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 36,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 20,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average of $44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $48.11.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

