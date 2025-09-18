Fiduciary Alliance LLC Boosts Holdings in 3M Company $MMM

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the first quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.3% in the first quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM opened at $155.02 on Thursday. 3M Company has a 52-week low of $121.98 and a 52-week high of $164.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $82.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 96.48% and a net margin of 16.01%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

In other news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $925,859.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,522. The trade was a 68.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $523,740.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,763.43. This represents a 57.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Saturday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.78.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

