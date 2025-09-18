Fiduciary Alliance LLC Boosts Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,890,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,495 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 10,526.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 457,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 453,390 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 375,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,064,000. Finally, Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,847,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $80.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.20. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $81.61.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

