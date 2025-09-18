Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 2,785 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,235,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,188,000 after purchasing an additional 92,920 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,264,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,968,000 after purchasing an additional 674,046 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,095,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,309,000 after purchasing an additional 566,152 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,827,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,811,000 after purchasing an additional 173,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,460,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,091,000 after purchasing an additional 29,453 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.70.

KMB stock opened at $125.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.26. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

