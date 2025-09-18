Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys Shares of 19,960 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 269.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 242.6% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $51.34.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

