Fiduciary Alliance LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,473,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,035,000 after buying an additional 11,845,657 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 217,201,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,807,000 after buying an additional 10,782,297 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 13,225,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,010,000 after buying an additional 7,201,786 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 7,955,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,658,000 after buying an additional 3,755,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,479,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,497,000 after buying an additional 3,701,133 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $26.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $23.58.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.