Fiduciary Alliance LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 435.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 37,605 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Note Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,196,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,090,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,375 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $38.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.80. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.