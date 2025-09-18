Fiduciary Alliance LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock opened at $27.74 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

