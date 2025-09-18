Fiduciary Alliance LLC Grows Stake in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sysco alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 188.7% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $82.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.48. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Sysco Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $83.17.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%.The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYY

Insider Activity

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $3,046,086.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,035. This represents a 55.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,320. The trade was a 41.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,338 shares of company stock worth $7,439,331 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.