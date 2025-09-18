Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $542,000 Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,682,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,144,000 after purchasing an additional 98,647 shares during the last quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,784,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,387,000 after purchasing an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,405,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,453,000 after purchasing an additional 31,039 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,125,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after purchasing an additional 55,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 969,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,303,000 after purchasing an additional 44,087 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.5%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 328.21%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.