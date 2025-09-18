Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $739,000 Position in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lowered its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 15.9% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth $291,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 7.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 102.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 805,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,033,000 after acquiring an additional 408,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $472,990.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,613.93. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $988,359.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 412,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,599,763.65. The trade was a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,828 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,928 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $144.16 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.51 and a 1 year high of $216.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price target on GoDaddy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on GoDaddy from $198.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on GoDaddy from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on GDDY

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.