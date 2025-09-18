Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $811,000 Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.99 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.08 and a 1 year high of $99.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.94. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.3141 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

