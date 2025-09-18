Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $903,000 Stock Holdings in HCM Defender 500 Index ETF $LGH

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGH – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,474 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in HCM Defender 500 Index ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

LGH stock opened at $59.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.19. HCM Defender 500 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.64. The company has a market cap of $536.76 million, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.90.

The HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (LGH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the HCM Defender 500 index. The fund tracks a proprietary index that toggles between US large-cap stocks and Treasurys, or a combination of both, depending on risk in the US equity market. LGH was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by HCM.

