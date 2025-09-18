Fiduciary Alliance LLC Invests $660,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

SPLG opened at $77.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.12. The company has a market capitalization of $82.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $77.87.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

