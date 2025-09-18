Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases 292 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $60.02 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.01. The stock has a market cap of $172.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

