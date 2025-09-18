Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases 8,069 Shares of Energy Transfer LP $ET

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $2,604,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 316.9% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 89,173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 223.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,069,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,883,000 after buying an additional 738,885 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.9% during the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 4,957,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,155,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $92,607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.07 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 5.80%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $23,436,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 69,178,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,938,360.72. This represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

