Fiduciary Alliance LLC Raises Stock Position in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $292.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials Company has a 52 week low of $215.08 and a 52 week high of $302.21.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total value of $208,394.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $845,521.92. This represents a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on VMC. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.36.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

