Fiduciary Alliance LLC Reduces Position in Graco Inc. $GGG

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lowered its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GGG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Graco by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Graco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $84.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $92.86.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $571.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.57 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 39.01%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

