Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 250 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $960.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BNP Paribas set a $900.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $786.00 to $952.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $850.00.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $929.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $895.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $744.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $980.53.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.70 EPS. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.