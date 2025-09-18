Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 54,598 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 54,598 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Corning by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corning by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Corning by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $76.82 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average of $53.06.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Corning from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Corning and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,646 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,035,714.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,804.98. This trade represents a 29.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 36,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $2,256,302.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,813.88. This represents a 35.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,950 shares of company stock valued at $10,449,192. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

