Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes $536,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 833.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,784 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,580,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,356,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,602,000 after buying an additional 1,634,883 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,500,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,711,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,217,000 after buying an additional 730,207 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLY. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.06.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.2%

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $21.89 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. Research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 277.23%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.