Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,215,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,273,000 after buying an additional 31,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 863,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 171,219 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 785,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,895,000 after purchasing an additional 27,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 468,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,984,000 after purchasing an additional 56,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 1.0%

VFH opened at $132.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $100.87 and a 52 week high of $133.02.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

