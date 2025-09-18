Financial Comparison: Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) and Carnival (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) and Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Carnival and Lindblad Expeditions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carnival 9.72% 27.88% 5.20% Lindblad Expeditions -1.19% N/A -0.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Carnival shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Carnival shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.0% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carnival $25.97 billion 0.20 $1.92 billion $1.85 15.24 Lindblad Expeditions $644.73 million 1.10 -$31.18 million ($0.30) -43.17

This table compares Carnival and Lindblad Expeditions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Carnival has higher revenue and earnings than Lindblad Expeditions. Lindblad Expeditions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carnival, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Carnival and Lindblad Expeditions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carnival 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lindblad Expeditions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.27%. Given Lindblad Expeditions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lindblad Expeditions is more favorable than Carnival.

Risk & Volatility

Carnival has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lindblad Expeditions has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carnival beats Lindblad Expeditions on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carnival

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments. The NAA segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, P and O Cruises (Australia), Princess and Seabourn. The EA segment includes AIDA, Costa, Cunard, and P and O Cruises (UK). The Cruise Support segment includes a portfolio of port destinations and other services, all of which are operated for the benefit of cruise brands. The Tour and Other segment represents the hotel and transportation operations of Holland America Princess Alaska Tours and other operations. The company was founded on July 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Southampton, the United Kingdom.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities. The Land Experiences segment comprises natural habitats, which provides over 100 different expedition itineraries in more than 45 countries across seven continents, with eco-conscious expeditions and nature-focused, and small-group tours including polar bear tours and bear adventure; and DuVine provides intimate group cycling and adventure tours around the world with local cycling experts as guides in local cultural, cuisine, and accommodations. This segment also offers off the beaten path including small group travel, led by local, and experienced guides with focus on wildlife, hiking national parks, and culture; and classical journey, a curated active small-group and private custom journeys centered around cinematic walks led by expert local guides over 50 countries across the world. In addition, it has an alliance with National Geographic Partners, LLC, which provides lecturers and National Geographic experts including photographers, marine biologists, writers, naturalists, field researchers, and film crews; and partnered with World Wildlife Fund to offer conservation travel. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

