First Citizens Financial Corp Buys 1,404 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 65,975,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,474,471,000 after buying an additional 8,142,030 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after buying an additional 605,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $231.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.51 and its 200-day moving average is $209.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.