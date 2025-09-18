First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Short Interest Update

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the August 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 414,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 414,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FFBC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Financial Bancorp. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 7,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $195,944.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 46,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,579.20. This represents a 13.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Archie M. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $309,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 240,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,687.89. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.02. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $31.18.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.95 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

