Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Focusrite (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 355 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 86.84% from the company’s current price.

Get Focusrite alerts:

Focusrite Stock Performance

TUNE opened at GBX 190 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.98. The company has a market cap of £111.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,588.24, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. Focusrite has a 52-week low of GBX 130 and a 52-week high of GBX 295. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 163.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 163.04.

Focusrite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Focusrite plc is a global music and audio products group that develops and markets proprietary hardware and software products. Used by audio professionals and amateur musicians alike, our solutions facilitate the high-quality production of recorded and live sound.

We are a rapidly growing group of innovative, market-leading brands, operating across two divisions.

Our Content Creation division is focussed on supporting our customers throughout their music-making journey, by removing barriers to creativity and delivering everything they need to make music.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.