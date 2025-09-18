Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Given New $56.00 Price Target at BNP Paribas Exane

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BNP Paribas Exane from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Monday,MarketScreener reports. BNP Paribas Exane currently has an outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FCX. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Canada upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE FCX opened at $45.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average is $40.28. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%.The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 238.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 64,519 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 45,458 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 39,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 421,469 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 527.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 76,127 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 64,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 109,565 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,695 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

