FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Centerra Gold Issued By Cormark

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CG. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.47.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$12.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.74. The company has a market cap of C$2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.31%.

Centerra Gold Inc is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye.

