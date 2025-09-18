FY2026 Earnings Estimate for NewtekOne Issued By B. Riley

Get NewtekOne alerts:

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for NewtekOne in a report issued on Sunday, September 14th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch expects that the business services provider will earn $2.52 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NewtekOne’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.88 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 14.65%. NewtekOne has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NEWT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NewtekOne from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on NewtekOne from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

NewtekOne Stock Performance

Shares of NEWT opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $316.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.25. NewtekOne has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $15.49.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is 37.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewtekOne

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in NewtekOne during the second quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NewtekOne by 74.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NewtekOne by 728.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NewtekOne during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NewtekOne during the first quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

