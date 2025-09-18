GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Purchased by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% in the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GEV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $658.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim cut shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.35.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV opened at $614.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $613.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.14. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.00 and a twelve month high of $677.29. The firm has a market cap of $167.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.12, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.87.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

