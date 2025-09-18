GEM Asset Management LLC Takes $263,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 365 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.6% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principia Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.6% in the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 86 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.50, for a total transaction of $393,142.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,389 shares in the company, valued at $23,777,167.50. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total value of $352,223.55. Following the sale, the director owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,837.64. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,903 shares of company stock valued at $196,364,826. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $775.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $744.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $664.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $822.41.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

