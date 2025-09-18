General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 51.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 34,578.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,244,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,011 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $272,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $749,252,000 after purchasing an additional 709,782 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in General Dynamics by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,866,000 after purchasing an additional 690,349 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,499,819,000 after purchasing an additional 256,687 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total value of $5,600,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,260,782.80. This trade represents a 51.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total value of $40,478,751.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,325,666.99. This trade represents a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,020 shares of company stock valued at $86,414,503. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:GD opened at $325.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $330.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

