General Mills, Inc. $GIS Shares Sold by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in General Mills by 8,177.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 554,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,367,000 after acquiring an additional 547,900 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in General Mills by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 362,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,118,000 after acquiring an additional 158,976 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,329,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price target on General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.93.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $49.18 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.