Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, September 22nd

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Monday, September 22nd. The 1-5 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Sunday, September 21st.

Global Medical REIT Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $507.62 million, a P/E ratio of 108.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $10.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $37.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.57 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 7.32%. Global Medical REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Medical REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 39.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 857.14%.

Global Medical REIT declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 13th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 102,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $669,395.36. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,395.36. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 161,350 shares of company stock worth $1,052,016. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Medical REIT

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 561,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 427,987 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3,810.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 426,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 415,300 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,829,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,518,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 355,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,616,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 283,581 shares during the last quarter. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

