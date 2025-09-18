Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, September 22nd

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, September 22nd. The 1-5 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Sunday, September 21st.

Global Medical REIT Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE GMRE opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $507.62 million, a PE ratio of 108.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 7.32%.The company had revenue of $37.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.57 million. Global Medical REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.930 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Medical REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 39.5%. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 857.14%.

Global Medical REIT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 13th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Insider Activity at Global Medical REIT

In related news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 102,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $669,395.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 102,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,395.36. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 161,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,016 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 494,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 38,577 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 55,844 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,550,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after acquiring an additional 144,671 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 76.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 34,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 347,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 158,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Further Reading

