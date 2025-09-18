Globalink Investment (NASDAQ:GLLI) Stock Price Up 4.1% – Here’s Why

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.24. 4,416 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 1,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

Globalink Investment Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68.

Globalink Investment Company Profile

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

