Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 120,000 TCW Compounders ETF $GRW

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TCW Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:GRW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TCW Compounders ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 303,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TCW Compounders ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 768,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,471,000 after purchasing an additional 68,792 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCW Compounders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of TCW Compounders ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GRW opened at $32.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average is $33.46. TCW Compounders ETF has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $39.22. The firm has a market cap of $136.44 million and a P/E ratio of 42.06.

The TCW Compounders ETF (GRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global equity securities of companies benefiting from economic transformation. It emphasizes large-cap companies and seeks long-term growth of capital. GRW was launched on May 6, 2024 and is issued by TCW.

