Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 19,268 Shares of World Acceptance Corporation $WRLD

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,268 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 4.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in World Acceptance by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 43,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in World Acceptance by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

World Acceptance Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $167.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.28. World Acceptance Corporation has a 52-week low of $104.99 and a 52-week high of $177.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 17.83 and a current ratio of 17.83.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($2.19). World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $132.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.38 million. Analysts expect that World Acceptance Corporation will post 14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other World Acceptance news, Director Charles D. Way sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $64,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,200. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken R. Bramlett, Jr. sold 3,389 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $566,606.91. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,384,353.95. The trade was a 9.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,559 shares of company stock worth $61,381,639. Company insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

