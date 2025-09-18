GreenX Metals (LON:GRX) Trading Up 2.4% – Here’s Why

GreenX Metals Limited (LON:GRX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 37.38 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 37.38 ($0.51). 6,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 29,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.50).

GreenX Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of £107.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2,218.27 and a beta of 1.03.

About GreenX Metals

GreenX Metals Limited engages in the exploration for and evaluation of arctic rift copper project in Greenland. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is based in Perth, Australia. GreenX Metals Limited operates as a subsidiary of BNP Paribas Nominees PTY Ltd Acf Clearstream.

