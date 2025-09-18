Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GNGYF) Trading Up 20.8% – What’s Next?

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 20.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 1,448,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8,650% from the average daily volume of 16,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Guangshen Railway Stock Up 20.8%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.

Guangshen Railway Company Profile

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

