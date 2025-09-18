Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Rating Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Get Haleon alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Haleon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HLN

Haleon Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haleon

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Haleon has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Haleon by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Haleon by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Haleon in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Haleon by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haleon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.